Husband, wife killed in apparent Seven Fields murder-suicide

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened overnight in Seven Fields Borough.

Northern Regional Police Department Chief Bryan DeWick said the murder-suicide appears to be domestic in nature and involved a husband and wife.

Butler County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that law enforcement was called to the area of Graywyck Drive in Seven Fields Borough around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a murder-suicide that took place overnight in Seven Fields Borough and Cranberry Township. Northern Regional Police Department Chief Bryan DeWick said a woman was found shot to death in a home along Graywyck Drive and her husband was found dead in a wooded area behind the house a short time later. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had been shot to death.

"For a short time, the suspect was at large, but we quickly located him in a wooded area behind the house," Chief DeWick said, noting that the wooded area is in neighboring Cranberry Township.

Because the incident spanned two jurisdictions, Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Butler barracks have been called to take over the investigation.

The identities of the two individuals who were killed have not been released.