Seton Hill University teams up with mobile app to help student-athletes

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A new mobile app to help support mental health will soon be available for Seton Hill student-athletes.

The university said the "Zone App" which was created by former student-athletes promotes both physical and mental wellness while maintaining privacy and confidentiality.

Seton Hill is now the eighth college or university to use the app to help support student-athletes.

You can learn more about the app and what it will do for the students at this link.