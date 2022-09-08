Watch CBS News
Seton Hill University teams up with mobile app to help student-athletes

By Patrick Damp

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A new mobile app to help support mental health will soon be available for Seton Hill student-athletes. 

The university said the "Zone App" which was created by former student-athletes promotes both physical and mental wellness while maintaining privacy and confidentiality. 

Seton Hill is now the eighth college or university to use the app to help support student-athletes. 

You can learn more about the app and what it will do for the students at this link

