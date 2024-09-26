Series premiere of 'The Summit' debuts on Sunday, Sept. 29

16 ordinary Americans embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a towering mountain in just 14 days in order to keep their share of the $1 million prize they're carrying in their backpacks.

Tracking them along this journey is the "Mountain's Keeper" who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach The Summit in time, all the prize money will be lost.

In the series premiere, after a medical emergency occurs just hours into the trek and the climbers face a perilous obstacle crossing a ravine, fears rise as the Mountain's Keeper, who is tracking them along their journey, forces the group to make their first brutal moral decision.

Tune into the series premiere of "The Summit" on Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET; 8:30-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Manu Bennett serves as host.