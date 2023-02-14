Sen. Bob Casey undergoes surgery for prostate cancer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer, his office announced Tuesday.
Last month, Casey revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. A spokesperson said Tuesday that Casey's doctors said the surgery "went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment."
Casey is expected to make a full recovery.
"Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery," his office said.
