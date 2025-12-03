Secret Santa drops off 10 boxes of toys to help kids in need this Christmas in Brentwood

A secret Santa in Brentwood Borough is helping kids in need be able to enjoy the upcoming Christmas season.

Someone recently dropped off 10 boxes of toys in the middle of a Brentwood Borough public hearing.

Brentwood Borough Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar says he doesn't know who the person is, noting that they made the donation anonymously.

"We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the kind individual who dropped off toys for those in need last night," the department said. "Your thoughtfulness has made a significant impact, and we are honored to have citizens/residents like you who care about the well-being of others. This is just an example of the spirit of kindness and compassion that makes this world a better place. You will be making a difference in the lives of so many children, and again we are so thankful for your generosity.

All of the toys will go to those in need through different causes -- one being the Presents From Police toy distribution, which is a joint effort to supply kids with toys this holiday season.

Chief Zeppuhar said the department is beyond grateful to the generous stranger.

"It means a lot that somebody would take their time, take their resources to think others during this sometimes challenging time for others during the holiday season." Chief Zeppuhar said.

Chief Zeppuhar said he estimates it's hundreds of toys worth at least $1,000.