Second arrest made in Washington County grandmother's shooting death

By Garrett Behanna

Washington, Pa. (KDKA) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield.

Brandon Allen, 31, of Washington, was arrested and arraigned in Washington County early Saturday morning.

Allen, along with 15-year-old Tyriq Moss, is accused of shooting and killing Barfield while she was sitting on her front porch last week. According to court paperwork, Moss and Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. 

Allen has been charged with several crimes including criminal homicide, and aggravated assault, among others, new court documents show.

Judge Kelly J. Stewart denied Allen's opportunity for bail and Allen is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing set for June 3.

An additional warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Javarr Thomas, who remains on the run.

