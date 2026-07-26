2nd annual "Corey's Cruise" takes place to honor the life of Corey Comperatore

For a second straight year, Butler, Pennsylvania, came together to honor the life of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed during the attempted assassination of President Trump at a campaign rally in 2024.

Two years since Comperatore's death, community support continues to grow in remembrance of the former fire chief.

Hundreds gathered throughout the day on Saturday for the second annual "Corey's Cruise" at the Big Butler Fairgrounds, with over 200 motorcyclists in attendance for a ride, followed by a car show.

Organizers with Corey's Cruise shared what it's like to see the community come together in Corey's honor.

"It's humbling to see everybody show up and enjoy the day with us to bring unity to everybody," said event organizer Kip Johnston.

Johnston knew Comperatore since he was a kid.

"He was a great man; there's nothing anyone can say bad about him," Johnston added.

"He was a hero in this part of town. He was a fireman for 34 years," Scott Docherty said.

Johnston organizes what has now become an annual event. Along with the ride, a concert also took place on Saturday afternoon.

Docherty is on the foundation's board. He says this is all being done for Corey, his wife and their daughters.

"When he went out to rescue someone's home to save their life, he didn't ask if he were a Democrat or Republican. He saved their lives in their house," Docherty said.

Docherty also told KDKA-TV that he's raffling off a $5,000 tiki hut, with proceeds going to the cruise.

"Unfortunately, right now, there's so much hatred in the world today, and Corey's cruise is trying to take away the hate," Docherty said.

The event gives, they say, to a long list of beneficiaries, including churches, first responders, animal rescues, veterans, and low-income families.

He says it's not hard to understand why it's important to him to be part of this event.

"Believe me, if someone lost their life at a Vice President Harris function, I'd be doing the same thing. I live in Butler, I work in Butler, Butler's my home. It's the honorable thing to do for someone losing their life at a political function," Docherty said.