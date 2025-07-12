Parade held for Corey Comperatore nearly 1 year after his death at Trump rally

Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed during the attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, was honored in multiple ways on the weekend nearly one year after the shooting.

Roughly 1,000 people participated in "Corey's Cruise," a 49-mile-long motorcycle ride, according to an organizer.

A parade was held in Saxonburg in Corey's honor, and a concert took place in Russellton to close out the day.

"My husband would have been in such awe of all of this," said Corey's widow, Helen Comperatore. "He was such a humble man."

Chris Liti, who said his brother was best friends with Corey growing up, and remained friends with Corey, helped organize the bike ride.

"It's important to me because he was such a great guy, and it was such a tragic thing that happened," Liti said. "We really do need, like, a day of unity. And this is what it's all about, and just to honor his name and the family's name and everything, because Helen and the girls are just fantastic."

He described Corey as a pillar in the community.

Many people KDKA-TV spoke with at the events said it was important for them to support Corey's family.

Helen Comperatore spoke as a statue was unveiled in Saxonberg, visibly emotional.

"For someone who didn't think he had a friend in the world, like this is just so much," she said. "So, I just want to thank you. It's so hard for me to hold back the tears today for him, because this is what I wanted for him. I wanted him to see that people care and he's missed."