Seasonable temperatures remain in Pittsburgh on Sunday with some light rain possible

Today, clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, with a few showers from the nor'easter making their way east with increasing clouds.

We are only looking at .10" of rainfall, if that.

Conditions for Steelers vs. Bengals at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

It'll still be great football weather for the Steelers game with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70. It will be a bit breezy with winds around 10- 20 mph at times.

Wind gusts throughout the day - Sept. 27, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will hold on through Monday with below-normal highs only in the mid to upper 60s and light drizzle.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We warm back up Tuesday with highs near normal in the low 70s and decreasing clouds during the day.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry and warmer, with highs back above normal in the upper 70s and even near 80 again on Thursday as we wrap up September and welcome in October!

Friday will be our next best chance for rain, so you may need the rain gear for Friday Night Lights!

Saturday looks like another chilly, mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s.