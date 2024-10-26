Pittsburgh to get seasonable temperatures this weekend before a hot week ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday morning begins partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front continues to exit through our region.

Temperatures as a result today will be several degrees cooler with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. There will also be a noticeable breeze out of the northwest with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts nearing 20-25mph.

High temperatures - October 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

As high pressure moves overhead tonight into Sunday, that will allow skies to clear and winds to diminish.

Low temperatures expected on Saturday night KDKA Weather Center

After another frost and light freeze on Sunday morning, seasonable temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon with clear skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s followed by lows in the low to mid-30s by Monday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will amplify early next week which will promote the return of a surge of warm air from the southwest. Temperatures will be well above normal, especially from Tuesday to Thursday next week. Record highs are possible on Wednesday, October 30, and Halloween pending how much cloud cover is in place and the timing of the next storm system.

High temperatures expected on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Our next system looks to arrive late Halloween evening into Friday morning. Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible since dew points will climb into the 60s ahead of the front along with some wind shear. Slightly cooler weather will follow by the end of the upcoming week.

7-day forecast: October 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

