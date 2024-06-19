Seared Tuna with Summer Fruit recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fresh, light recipe for summer from Rania Harris' kitchen! Boaz Frankel is back behind the stove with her and declared this one of his favorites.

Seared Tuna with Summer Fruit

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime (or more lime juice to taste)

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 ripe nectarines, halved and pitted – cut into ½-inch slices

2 Persian cucumbers – peeled and cut into 1/3-inch slices

1 cup cantaloupe – cut inti 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons fresh Thai basil leaves (regular basil is fine)

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 – 4 ounce Ahi tuna filets (1 inch thick)

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste (I go a bit heavy on the pepper)

Edible flowers for garnishing the platter

Lime wedges for garnishing the platter

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine the lime zest and juice with the vinegar. Set aside for 15 minutes to marry the flavors.

Add the nectarines, cucumbers and cantaloupe and toss to coat. Add the fresh herbs and toss again. Taste to adjust seasoning if necessary. Add more lime juice if needed. Set aside.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the tuna with salt and pepper. Cook over high heat for 1 minute per side. Transfer the tuna to a cutting board and let rest for 1 minute; thickly slice and then place on a serving platter. Top with the fruit mixture and garnish with edible flowers and lime wedges. Serve immediately.

Serves 4