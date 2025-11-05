Law enforcement serves search warrants at Washington County Coroner's Office

Law enforcement agencies served search warrants at the Washington County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police and the City of Washington and Canonsburg police departments served five search warrants for autopsy reports in connection with four homicide investigations, most of which are cases that have already been charged.

In a news release, state police said that multiple reports were being withheld from the Washington County District Attorney's Office. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said his office has repeatedly requested the reports but received nothing.

"We have been asking since, I would say these different types of records, some go back to April of this year," Walsh said. "So, as early as May, I would say without a specific date, making multiple requests for the documents."

Walsh said Tim Warco, the coroner, emailed his office on Oct. 31 saying three reports are complete for $700 each. Walsh said the coroner's budget is more than $1 million, and he's required to provide autopsy reports.

"You are going to take taxpayer dollars to pay a tax-paid office with tax money from the residents of Washington County to provide the information that is required by law to provide?" Walsh said.

Walsh added that the coroner is interfering and obstructing the process by not handing over information to allow cases to be prosecuted.

State police, citing state law, said in the news release that "non-governmental entities may be charged fees for these types of records. However, government agencies such as the District Attorney's Office, are not subject to such charges."

In response to the DA, Warco said, "This is all going to come out in court. There is case law that states that I do not have to give the reports for free."