Research is now showing that the screen-filled world kids are growing up in is one factor leading to problems developing executive functioning, which is what's needed to live independently.

Executive functioning specialist Michael McLeod, author of "The Executive Function Playbook: Building Independence in Kids," says kids and teenagers are not experiencing enough time playing, struggling and dealing with boredom to develop executive functioning and become independent.

Instead, it's easier for kids to turn to screens when something is hard or boring, and instead of unstructured play outside, they're playing online, which does not develop the same skills.

"We now live in a world where parents are too scared to send their kids two blocks down the road by themselves, but we'll give them open access to the internet behind closed doors, something that is statistically far more dangerous," McLeod says. "So kids need play. Kids need to be with other kids, face-to-face, and all of this screen-based play is marketed as social, and it just makes them more antisocial and destroys their social lives."

McCleod says teenagers' "failure to launch" is also because parents are micromanaging their lives. He says kids need to make mistakes and learn from them in order to become independent adults.

McCleod suggests instead of getting a child or teenager a smartphone, get them a "dumb phone" to help develop executive functioning.

"Phones did not become addictive until they got connected to the internet. Video games did not become addictive until they got connected to the internet. That's why it's always Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, Snapchat, YouTube. It's always that dangerous five, because it's the internet. It's not the game. It's not the screen. It's the internet," McLeod says.

McLeod is also an ADHD specialist and says kids with ADHD are especially vulnerable to screen addiction.

You can get more resources on his website, books and podcast. And you can listen to the full interview with Michael McLeod on the KDKA YouTube page.