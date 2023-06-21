Watch CBS News
Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One lottery player just scratched their way to a million dollars. 

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Shop 'n Save on West Beau Street in Washington. 

The $1,000,000 game is a $20 ticket that gives players the chance at winning a million dollars. 

While a winner was crowned at the Washington Shop 'n Save, the Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-offs are sold at random, so the retailers do not know if they're selling a million-dollar ticket. 

Meanwhile, the retailer gets a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:51 AM

