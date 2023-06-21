Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One lottery player just scratched their way to a million dollars.

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Shop 'n Save on West Beau Street in Washington.

The $1,000,000 game is a $20 ticket that gives players the chance at winning a million dollars.

While a winner was crowned at the Washington Shop 'n Save, the Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-offs are sold at random, so the retailers do not know if they're selling a million-dollar ticket.

Meanwhile, the retailer gets a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.