Westmoreland County residents step up to help one another following destructive storms

As people continue to clean up and recover after last weekend's storms caused six tornadoes and left many without power, one Westmoreland County borough is coming together to offer a helping hand.

Many people always say that after a weather event wreaks its way through a community, that's the exact time community is needed. It's what's happening in Scottdale now as people pass out food while they recover.

That little bit of help goes a long way.

On Saturday, 100-mile-per-hour straight-line winds blew through the small town, leaving a mess they haven't seen in decades.

"I really feel for my neighbors because of all the cleanups that had to happen," said Maria Rock, one of the people in line. "Some of those didn't have the money to deal with it."

On Thursday, volunteers, the borough, and the Westmoreland County Food Bank provided 200 boxes of food to those in need.

"Today is about reaching out in the community, and showing up, and helping when they need it the most," said Mayor Lindy House. "I can't tell you how many people reached out to me and shared that they had just gone grocery shopping the day before."

It was clear just how much of a need there was as cars lined up hours before the distribution began.

"We lost all the food in the fridge and in the freezer," said Duane Auer. "Luckily, I didn't have my big freezer full."

The hope is that today's boxes of food, cases of water, fruit, and essential items can help people get back on their feet.

"It reminds me of when I was brought up; the mentality of help your neighbors, and I'm glad to see that," Rock said.