2 suspects accused of running scam in Shaler Giant Eagle parking lot

Reports of two people scamming customers in the parking lot of the Shaler Township Giant Eagle are under investigation, police said on Wednesday.

The Shaler Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that they took a report on Monday of two suspects scamming customers in the Giant Eagle parking lot.

The alleged scammers said they needed money for a funeral, but they wouldn't take cash. Police said victims would hand over a credit or debit card for a donation. The suspects would then electronically copy the cards and either make charges on them or access the victim's bank account to transfer money to a PayPal account, police said.

Shaler police said they're continuing to investigate. They didn't release any other details about the case on Wednesday, but they're asking anyone with information to call the department.

Police are also warning residents to be cautious, saying scams in the area are on the rise.

"Additionally, please use caution as many fraudulent activities are active in our area," police wrote on Facebook. "Do not provide anyone soliciting money in person or over the phone with any personal or financial information. If you have questions, please feel free to contact our agency."