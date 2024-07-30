Watch CBS News
Travel

Route 51 in Pittsburgh set for single-lane closures due to utility work

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Utility work may cause some headaches for drivers on Wednesday.

Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) in the city of Pittsburgh will see rolling single-lane closures in each direction between Midwood Street and Dartmore Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday as Duquesne Light crews conduct pole modification work, PennDOT said in a media release on Tuesday.

All motorists are advised to use caution if traveling through the corridor.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.