Route 51 in Pittsburgh set for single-lane closures due to utility work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Utility work may cause some headaches for drivers on Wednesday.

Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) in the city of Pittsburgh will see rolling single-lane closures in each direction between Midwood Street and Dartmore Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday as Duquesne Light crews conduct pole modification work, PennDOT said in a media release on Tuesday.

All motorists are advised to use caution if traveling through the corridor.