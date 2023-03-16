Watch CBS News
Grant to fund new alert system for residents in Tarentum, Brackenridge and Harrison

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three local towns received a grant for a new system that will help provide more transparency and communication in their communities.

Tarentum, Brackenridge and Harrison are launching a new communication system to help keep residents in the loop. According to a press release, public safety is a focal point of the new platform, sending time-sensitive emergency alerts to residents.

The three municipalities recently received a state grant to help pay for the new system. It will cost them a combined total of approximately $10,000.

Mass alert company Savvy Citizen is providing the platform, which requires downloading an app that sends alerts straight to your device. The app will also be used to send alerts about things like traffic and late trash pickup and will inform people about events happening around the area.

The grant is funding the system for two years.

