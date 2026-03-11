How Pittsburgh area drivers can save money on gas as prices rise during the war with Iran

Until the prices at the gas pump start to come down, we're all looking for a way to trim our spending on fuel. The good news is that there are a number of ways to do that, and they just might be in your wallet or on your phone right now.

Whether it's credit card reward programs or brand loyalty programs, finding a discount at the gas station is easier than you might think.

Most major gas stations either have loyalty programs or memberships that can save you money. There's also the option of using AAA to find some savings.

On your phone, there are several apps and options that can save you money, like GasBuddy or Waze.

"The Auto Club app, which is our app, it actually will guide you toward the least expensive fuel in the area near you," explained Jim Garrity of AAA East Central.

Both AAA and AARP have deals with Shell, where members can get five cents off a gallon.

Meanwhile, if you're getting your shopping done at one of the warehouse, wholesale stores such as Sam's Club, BJ's, or Costco, part of your membership is a gas discount, which is usually at least 10 cents cheaper.

Even if you aren't a member of one of these wholesale stores, many grocery stores have rewards programs that can get you a discount at gas stations.

Garrity said there are also things you can do behind the wheel that can save you money on gas, starting with slowing down.

"Essentially, for every five miles over 50 miles an hour you're driving, we found that you're decreasing your fuel economy exponentially," he explained.

He also said that drivers should avoid jack rabbit starts - basically pushing down on the gas pedal instead of easing off the brake and putting slight pressure on the gas pedal. Drivers also should make sure that they're keeping up with regular maintenance.

"They save up pennies that over time really add up," he said.

Obviously, changing your driving habits is hard, especially because you don't see immediate results, and that can lead to frustration.

Using those memberships, rewards programs, and discount resources, that's real money and more immediate.