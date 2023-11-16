Less than two years after its opening, a robotics company is shutting down its Pittsburgh facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the end of the line for a robotics company calling the Pittsburgh area home.

Less than two years after Sarcos Robotics and Technology took over RE2 Robotics in Lawrenceville, they're shutting down the facility.

The deal in early 2022 was reportedly worth nearly $100 million.

Now, Sarcos is laying off around 150 layoffs and is focusing on its operations in Salt Lake City.

"While it is always a difficult decision to make staffing cuts, especially one this significant, it is important that Sarcos is resourced appropriately and that we are good stewards of our capital," CEO and President Larua Peterson said in the company announcement which was provided to Technical.ly. "We believe the prioritization of our AI software platform meets our previously announced goal of pursuing significant near-term revenue tied to acute customer needs, reduces our capital requirements and related risks in line with available resources, and will lead to long-term stockholder value creation."

It's not known if other workers will be relocated or not.

