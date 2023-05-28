Sandcastle opens for the 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sandcastle opened for the first day of the season on Saturday.

The park was jam-packed with people on what was a gorgeous day.

This year, the park says, it's excited to show off several new enhancements, including a new bar and grill, outside turf area, and renovations to its Dragon's Den and boardwalk.

"Everywhere you look, there [are] improvements and upgrades. The feel here is so much different. People are going to be so surprised when they get to sandcastle this season," Tasha Pokrzywa, the park's communications manager, said.

So, grab your swimsuits and suntan lotion.

The park says there's a ticket sale happening online. More information can be found by clicking here.