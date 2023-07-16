Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight

Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

Pittsburgh tied the score 3-3 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen singled in his first game off the injured list and came home on Jared Triolo's sacrifice fly.

With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

J.D. Davis walked, Conforto doubled to the right-center gap for a 6-3 lead and Mike Yastrzemski was intentionally walked. Luis Matos was intentionally walked and Bailey doubled to left to put the Giants ahead 8-3.

Ryan Walker (3-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth, and Scott Alexander allowed Henry Davis' RBI single in the 10th.

Pittsburgh (41-52) has lost seven of eight, dropping a season-worst 11 games under .500. The Pirates are 21-44 after a 20-8 start.

Giants starter Alex Wood allowed one run, five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

San Francisco took a 3-0 lead in the third off Osvaldo Bido on J.D. Davis' RBI single, Henry Davis' run-scoring error in right on Matos' RBI grounder.

Bido gave up three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single in the second and Triolo hit a run-scoring grounder in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: McCutchen went 1 for 5 after missing six games with right elbow inflammation. … INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (8-7, 3.14) will start Monday's opener of a four-game series at Cincinnati. Webb struck out 10, allowing seven hits, in nine shutout innings against the Rockies on July 9.

Pirates: RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, 0.00) is expected to make his major league debut Monday in a series opener against Cleveland. The 22-year-old, selected 18th overall in the 2019 amateur draft, is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season.