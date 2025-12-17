Salvation Army's holiday donation drive is struggling, officials say

It's called the season of giving, but according to The Salvation Army, its holiday donation drive is struggling. The charity says that low donations mean they won't be able to provide as many services to those in need.

Officials say they are well below their donation goal.

"This year, we're at about 53% of our goal for a campaign that ends on Dec. 24," said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, divisional commander for the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year, the organization said it hit 95% of its goal with $2.2 million donated. Salvation Army officials say they think there are several reasons for this drop-off.

"There are certainly those from last year who would be on the giving side of the equation who are now on the recipient side," Major Jugenheimer said. "We've seen inflation outpacing wages, and the reality of benefits that people lost out on; it all contributes to where we are."

The Salvation Army says it places further stress on its many assistance programs.

"Food pantries and soup kitchens that are addressing the need of food insecurity, as well as rent assistance, utility assistance," Major Jugenheimer said.

The charity says there is more than one way to help. If you can't give at the bell, try your cell phone.

"Text the word 'kettle' to 31333, where they can make a contribution," Major Jugenheimer added.

The Salvation Army says they are also looking for bell ringers. Volunteer information can be found at this link.