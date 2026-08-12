Backpacks full of school supplies handed out in Pittsburgh's East End

The Salvation Army hosts annual back-to-school events in communities across 28 counties in western Pennsylvania, and it was serving Pittsburgh's East End on Wednesday with its Back-to-School Bash at its service center in Homewood.

Families were lined up outside the facility on Frankstown Avenue to receive backpacks, uniforms, shoes and other school supplies they may need for the upcoming school year.

"We've been here for many years, so we just love to be able to do this for our community," said Charmaine Alston Romano, envoy-in-charge of the Salvation Army in Homewood. Romano said they got financial and volunteer support from several other organizations, while First National Bank served as the primary sponsor for the event.

"We want to be thankful for First National Bank," said Romano. "They're up front and giving out the bags and greeting people."

Volunteers were lined up behind tables to help distribute supplies and help kids find the sizes they needed for their uniforms. Attendees praised the Salvation Army's efforts to continue its outreach in Homewood and the surrounding areas.

"It's an outstanding event, that this happens every year," said Timothy Price of Penn Hills. "I wish this was going on when I was coming up, these guys' age, and until I finished high school. But this is amazing."

Romano said seeing the children's excitement and hearing appreciation from their parents and guardians makes this event worthwhile.

"It means a lot because it lets us know that we're making an impact, and that we're actually doing the work that needs to be done here in the community," she said.