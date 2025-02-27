Sabrina Carpenter bringing tour to Pittsburgh for 2 shows

Sabrina Carpenter is adding more dates to her sold-out tour, stopping in Pittsburgh for two nights.

Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour will come to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. She'll be joined by Olivia Dean and Ravyn Lenae.

The extra dates were added after the "Espresso" singer sold out 33 shows on the tour's North American leg, which wrapped up last fall. She'll start in Pittsburgh then perform three shows at Madison Square Garden before going to Nashville and Toronto. She'll end with three shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Carpenter is about to kick off the sold-out European leg of the tour in Dublin on March 3. She'll perform at arenas across Europe and the UK in cities like London, Paris and Berlin.

Her "Short 'n Sweet" album got her six Grammy nominations and she took home the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. The album is only the second to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. with presales before that.