Ryan Shazier, UFC Gym teaming up to bring new facility to Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is teaming up with UFC Gym to bring a new facility Downtown this summer.

The gym is in the works along Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh.

UFC Gym is coming to downtown Pittsburgh.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pre-sales for memberships start this Saturday, March 25.

The UFC Gym will have functional fitness, MMA-inspired conditioning classes, and other state-of-the-art equipment.

It will be open 24 hours from Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:35 AM

