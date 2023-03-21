Ryan Shazier, UFC Gym teaming up to bring new facility to Pittsburgh

Ryan Shazier, UFC Gym teaming up to bring new facility to Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is teaming up with UFC Gym to bring a new facility Downtown this summer.

The gym is in the works along Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh.

UFC Gym is coming to downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pre-sales for memberships start this Saturday, March 25.

The UFC Gym will have functional fitness, MMA-inspired conditioning classes, and other state-of-the-art equipment.

It will be open 24 hours from Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.