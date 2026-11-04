Firefighter killed while battling blaze in Ohio identified as father of 2

The firefighter killed while battling a house fire in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, has been identified as a 36-year-old father of two young children.

The North Royalton Fire Department's Ryan Milligan died after being called to a house fire in Broadview Heights on Monday, North Royalton Mayor Paul F. Marnecheck II said in a news release. Milligan suffered "extensive injuries" while battling the fire, according to the mayor.

Firefighter Ryan Milligan died while battling a blaze in Ohio. (Photo Credit: North Royalton Fire Department)

A second firefighter, 38-year-old Andrew Protsman, suffered serious injuries while battling the blaze on Monday and was last listed in stable condition. He is expected to recover, Marnecheck said.

"Anyone who knows a firefighter, knows they belong to a kindred brotherhood," Marnecheck said in the news release. "They are not merely coworkers, they are family, living and working together to serve our residents."

Milligan has served with the North Royalton Fire Department since 2016 and recently signed up for the Fire Lieutenant Promotional Test, according to the mayor. The 36-year-old from Seven Hills leaves behind his wife, Laura, and their two children: a toddler and an infant.

A cause of death has not been released.

"Each time our firefighters, and police officers, set foot in the station, their day is uncertain, and we know this all too well and are indebted to the sacrifices they make each day on our behalf," the mayor said. "I ask our community to join me in keeping our firefighters, and their families in our hearts and prayers, while respecting their privacy during this difficult time."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered American and state flags to be lowered in honor of Milligan.

"We join the residents of North Royalton in mourning the loss of a member of their city fire department and pray for the swift recovery of his injured colleague," Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said in a news release. "We are incredibly fortunate to have brave men and women who are willing to put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe."

North Royalton is about 20 miles south of Cleveland.