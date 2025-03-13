Uniontown second graders deliver handmade blankets to nursing home residents

Some students at R.W. Clark Elementary in Uniontown made a special delivery Thursday, dropping off knot blankets to a personal care facility.

It's always a thrilling day when second graders have the chance to get out of the classroom.

"They are excited to give back to the community and share their love and their kindness," said teacher Mikayla Golden.

Golden is only in her second year teaching at Clark, but that window is still enough to make an impact. Second grader Rilynn Stewart knows that.

"She has given us, like, friendship and more inspiration," Stewart said.

Stewart is among Golden's students who are learning how to be good citizens by making gifts for patients at the local nursing home.

"We've been studying different ways that citizens can give back to the community," Golden said.

And in a way, Golden is giving back to the school too, which was her alma mater.

"I used some of my veteran colleagues, some of my teachers that I had when I went here," she said.

Out of that came the idea to make knot blankets.

"We're having fun, you know, like sharing love and kindness and friendship," Stewart said.

They got it done for delivery day Thursday at Beechwood Court.

"It kind of touches home for me. A couple of the students have some parents that work on the other side of the nursing home," Golden said.

The students also serenaded residents with a few songs. The students didn't just learn how to give back. They learned teamwork too — music to Ms. Golden's ears.

"It made me feel pretty good," she said.