Justin Fields to start for the Steelers against Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (KDKA) - When the Steelers take the field this afternoon to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Justin Fields will be leading the offense.

While Russell Wilson was named as the team's starting quarterback out of training camp, he will not be the starter in week one.

Justin Fields will step in for Wilson today after a calf injury flared up for Wilson once again, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fields took plenty of reps throughout the preseason with the first-team offense as Wilson recovered from his calf injury and has said he is ready to step in.

The Steelers acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears this offseason for a 2025 conditional draft pick.

Fields was traded for a 2025 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick based on playtime, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The draft pick will be upgraded if Fields participates in 51% of Pittsburgh's plays this season.

The Georgia native and Ohio State product started 38 games for the Bears over three seasons with the team, throwing for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Steelers and Falcons will kick off in Atlanta today at 1 p.m.