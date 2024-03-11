Steelers fans looking for Russell Wilson jerseys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you haven't heard yet, the Steelers are adding a new quarterback to the team. Veteran Russell Wilson is expected to sign when free agency starts. With any big Steelers news, KDKA-TV wanted to see what the fans had to say.

Most Steelers fans are going to agree the quarterback room was an area of need for the team.

After being dumped by Denver, Wilson is uniting with the Steelers. The veteran quarterback has fans ready for football season like Tim Piett.

"I got in my car this morning, turned the radio on and heard the news and I almost wrecked my car. I mean, it's fantastic," he said.

Fortunately, he didn't crash his car. With him being a manager for Yinzers in the Burgh, there is already the question of when Russ' gear will make it to the Strip District.

"We're going to try and get hopefully t-shirts by mid-week. We've already had people coming in and asking for his shirts," PIett said inside one of their Strip District locations.

Some other fans are lukewarm to the idea of Wilson. While a proven commodity, he's not getting younger, but the price couldn't be much better.

"Hopefully he adds a good work hard attitude and he doesn't come in and be a diva," fan Nick Kaczka said. "We've had our characters with AB and the bunch. Let's just get back to hard-working football."

Then there are those cheering on the Steelers who feel bringing in Wilson is delaying the inevitable. The team needs a franchise quarterback and Wilson is in the twilight of his career.

"They could have definitely waited for a different quarterback to come up through the draft. They have a lot of talent coming up right now," Steelers fan Brice Womack said.

As for what this means for last year's starter Kenny Pickett, there should certainly be some competition to be QB 1 this year. There are hopes he can learn from Wilson.

"Competition is good but I hope he doesn't expect to start right away. Let's see some quarterback competition this year," Kaczka said while shopping along Penn Avenue.

"He's a proven quarterback. He's had one bad year his entire career," Piett said.

Before we know it, it's going to be training camp and the Steelers season will start, so to find out who's going to be playing quarterback, we're just going to have to wait and see.

