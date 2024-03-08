QB Russell Wilson reportedly meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly meeting with the Steelers on Friday.

The meeting with Pittsburgh comes after the Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently visited the New York Giants, sources confirmed to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Sources described the meeting with the Giants as "exploratory" and Wilson is expected to meet with other teams, including possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Schefter's report.

The Steelers in February released quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who started two games last season in relief of injured starter Kenny Pickett. Trubisky was later benched for Mason Rudolph, who led the team to the playoffs. Rudolph is a free agent this summer.

Earlier this week, the Broncos announced that Wilson would be released after the league year begins on March 13.

"On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career," the team's statement said.

With the decision, the Broncos will avoid having to pay $37 million of guaranteed money to Wilson, CBS Colorado reported. Wilson was benched for the last two games of the Broncos' 2023 regular season.

In his goodbye to Broncos Country, Wilson wrote that "tough times don't last, but tough people do." He went on to say, "God's got me. I am excited for what's next."

Before he joined the Broncos, Wilson was with the Seahawks, leading Seattle to a win over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.