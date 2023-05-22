Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken coming to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to the Pittsburgh area next year.
The two singers will bring their tour to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Jan. 15.
The music hall said Twenty | The Tour celebrates 20 years of their historic run of "American Idol." Studdard and Aiken were both on the second season of "American Idol," with Studdard winning and Aiken coming in second place.
Starting with a show in Arcadia, California, in September, the two will make several stops across North America before wrapping up in Key Largo, Florida, in February.
Tickets are on sale now online.
