Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken coming to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to the Pittsburgh area next year.

The two singers will bring their tour to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Jan. 15.

NEW SHOW 🚨 Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken: Twenty | The Tour - celebrating 20 years of their historic run of American Idol live! 🗓️ January 15th 🎟 Tickets are on sale NOW at LibraryMusicHall.com! Posted by Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Monday, May 22, 2023

The music hall said Twenty | The Tour celebrates 20 years of their historic run of "American Idol." Studdard and Aiken were both on the second season of "American Idol," with Studdard winning and Aiken coming in second place.

Starting with a show in Arcadia, California, in September, the two will make several stops across North America before wrapping up in Key Largo, Florida, in February.

Tickets are on sale now online.