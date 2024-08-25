Watch CBS News
Route 51 in Jefferson Hills reopens ahead of schedule

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, the portion of Route 51 at the bridge in Jefferson Hills reopened to traffic. 

The road was shut down as of Friday as crews worked to install bridge beams for the Mon-Fayette Expressway

"It's a big feat to try to get those bridge beams in place and protect our workers as well as drivers," said Mon-Fayette Expressway spokesperson Renee Vid Colburn to KDKA-TV last week. "That's why we are closing the roadway."

kdka-route-51-jefferson-hills-mon-fayette-expressway.png
A short stretch of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills is being shut down this weekend so that crews can install beams on the Mon-Fayette Expressway. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

A nearly 15-mile detour was in place that took drivers to Route 885 and Route 837 through Clairton. 

That detour was only for passenger vehicles. 

The road is expected to be shut down again for another weekend in early September. 

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

