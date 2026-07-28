Woman was driving 117 mph on Route 28 high on marijuana with kids in back seat, police say

A woman is accused of driving 117 mph on Route 28 while high on marijuana with two kids in the back seat.

Court paperwork shows 27-year-old Destiny Fields is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and possessing marijuana after a traffic stop in O'Hara Township on Monday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers sitting along Route 28 saw a Hyundai Sonata driving by at 117 mph in a 55 mph zone shortly after 11 p.m.

After police pulled Fields over on Route 28 near Powers Run Road and approached her vehicle, troopers said they smelled "a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the interior" of her car, and there was "a cloud of smoke within the vehicle."

Police said Fields had two young girls, 20 months old and 4 years old, in the back of her car, and the 4-year-old was not in a car seat. The children's mom, who was in the front passenger seat, told police they were on their way home to put the kids to bed and put away groceries, "which indicated no emergency reason for the high rate of speed," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Fields was asked to perform field sobriety testing, but police said she didn't pass. While searching her car, troopers said they found multiple burnt marijuana roaches in an ashtray in the cup holder between the driver and front passenger, as well as multiple empty marijuana dispensary packages in the center console.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fields on Aug. 17, court paperwork shows.