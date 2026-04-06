Work begins on Route 22 and Route 30 interchange with the Parkway West

Work is beginning in Robinson Township on the Route 22 and 30 interchange with the Parkway West. The beginning stages shouldn't impact your commute too much, but the final product may take some getting used to.

PennDOT says the work starting Monday is very minor and that you probably will barely notice it in the early stages.

The renderings of what was shown to Hopewell Township resident Kyle Eaton were a tad baffling.

"I don't know if I've ever seen one like it before," said Eaton. "I could see it being more of a problem than it is."

But PennDOT says this project is a good thing.

The diverging diamond interchange will "work really well," according to PennDOT's Jason Zang. Zang says it crosses the two different directions of traffic on Routes 22, 30, and 60.

"For a brief period of time, you're no longer going to be on the right side of the road. You're actually going to be on the left side of the road," Zang said.

Zang says that it will be safer and more efficient. Part of the construction will also take out a bridge.

"(The bridge) is about 76 years old, so the bridge needs to be replaced," Zang added.

Two bridges will replace it with new clearances, too, which contrasts with the current one.

Work on the ramps will come after the bridge work.

"It should be minor inconveniences for the majority of the project, considering how major a project this is," Zang said.

Zang says as confusing as it may be to some, the best thing you can do to prepare is go to PennDOT's website.

"Within a minute, probably, people are going to figure out, 'Oh, okay, I see how this works.'"

PennDOT reiterated that traffic impacts will not be seen for weeks. Instead, focus will turn to projects like tree trimming and brush work.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2029.