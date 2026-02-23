Drivers detoured in Mount Lebanon due to water main break on Route 19

Drivers on Route 19 were being detoured due to a water main break in Mount Lebanon's central business district on Monday. It's impacting many in the South Hills well beyond the morning commute.

If you know the South Hills and Mount Lebanon, you know Route 19, and how big an artery this is in the area.

That's part of the reason people driving and walking around Mount Lebanon's central business district can't help but stop and look at the giant hole on Route 19 in front of the public parking garage off Cedar Road.

KDKA-TV spotted crews working at that spot late Sunday night. Pennsylvania American Water confirmed that its crews worked to repair a previous break from last week.

It scheduled the repair for overnight Sunday, to minimize traffic and business disruptions, and the repair of the original break was completed in the early morning hours on Monday.

However, another nearby, smaller line also broke. One break has been repaired, and the other is currently being repaired.

"Just not a good way to start a Monday morning," said Michael Wyrostek, who works in a building off Cedar and Route 19.

As with any workplace dealing without water, Wyrostek said he knows the consequences of having no water.

"It's a pretty big deal, but we are lucky. There's water in our building, so that's our saving grace right now," said Wyrostek.

Greg Miller said he also works nearby.

"We do have water. It was out for a little bit, but now it's back on," Miller told KDKA-TV.

Pennsylvania American Water told KDKA-TV that the disruption in water service will only impact one building: 650 Washington Road.

The prolonged repair closed Washington Road in both directions from Academy Avenue to Alfred Street and Cedar Boulevard from Florida Avenue to Route 19.

"Even getting here is a little bit of a nightmare," said Miller. "Traffic is just backed up everywhere."

KDKA-TV saw Mount Lebanon police officers allowing some drivers through the closed area to the garage.

It's a stretch of road that's known for its local businesses and walkability. Mount Lebanon students and shoppers were still able to navigate open sidewalks.

"(My) phone just keeps on ringing. Everybody wants to know if they can come to work on a Monday morning," Miller said.

But this big water main break and hole is one more obstacle, causing a manic Monday for many in Mount Lebanon.

"Gotta do what you gotta do. Gotta get to work," said Miller.

The exact timing of this repair and patching up the big hole is still to be determined. At last update, Pennsylvania American Water said it expects water service to be restored at some point on Monday.