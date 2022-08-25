Man found stabbed in Rostraver Township shopping center parking lot

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Rostraver Township shopping center Thursday morning, police said.

Officers said they found a 36-year-old man with an apparent stab wound after they were called to the Tri-County Plaza around 7 a.m. Investigators believe he was stabbed sometime during the overnight hours.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery because of the severity of his injuries. There was no update on his condition.

Rostraver Township police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

