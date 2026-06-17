Hundreds of rats are running rampant in Rostraver Township. Residents say there is "no end in sight."

Residents in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, said rats are still running rampant through their neighborhood weeks after first reporting the problem.

Residents in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, said rats are still running rampant through their neighborhood. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA-TV reported in May that Adams Drive off Route 51 appeared to be infested with rats coming from one property.

Since then, 105 pigs were rescued from the property, along with cats and dogs. Thirteen pigs have since died due to neglect, according to Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue. The Rostraver Police Department said that of the 25 cats rescued, four have died.

Rostraver Township sent the property owner an enforcement letter in May, giving her 10 days to address the problem or be cited. Wendi Kraemer was cited with a public nuisance charge in June, and her home was condemned.

Since then, KDKA-TV video shows that Kraemer has cleaned up around her property, but neighbors report the rats are worse than ever.

"I just want to be able to pull in the driveway and not worry about the rats," said Erin McCay, who lives across the street. "The other night, we pulled in the driveway, and they just go running everywhere."

McCay and next-door neighbors told KDKA-TV that they've been setting traps for weeks, but the problem persists.

"There's hundreds of rats. My boyfriend has been trapping and poisoning and anything he can. It's just no end in sight," McCay said on Wednesday.

The township said it appears the rats are looking elsewhere for food. The township manager told KDKA-TV that they've entered into a 12-month contract with an exterminator to set traps at each home along Adams Drive.

"We are taking proactive steps to do what we can to eliminate the problem as fast as we can," said Jeffrey Keffer, the township manager.

"This is definitely a public safety issue, for sure," McCay said. "I want to feel safe being able to go in our yard and walk into the house, especially after dark."

The township said residents could see the number of rats dwindle over the next few weeks. Rostraver Township police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for comment on the infestation, but did not hear back on Wednesday.