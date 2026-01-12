Marijuana, cash seized from 2 Ross Township vape shops, Allegheny County police say

Allegheny County police said detectives seized marijuana, illegal drug products and cash while executing search warrants at two vape shops in Ross Township last week.

The county police department's Narcotics Unit, working with Ross Township police, served warrants Friday at Smoke World and Vape in the 4800 block of McKnight Road and Powerful Smoke in the 7300 block of McKnight Road, authorities said.

Investigators said the businesses were involved in a large-scale illegal marijuana sales operation. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police Department

Investigators said the businesses were involved in a large-scale illegal marijuana sales operation. Police reported seizing more than two kilograms of marijuana, thousands of illegal THC- and psilocybin-infused products, and more than $9,000 in cash from the two locations.

County police said they are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation is ongoing.