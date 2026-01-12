Watch CBS News
Local News

Marijuana, cash seized from 2 Ross Township vape shops, Allegheny County police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Allegheny County police said detectives seized marijuana, illegal drug products and cash while executing search warrants at two vape shops in Ross Township last week.

The county police department's Narcotics Unit, working with Ross Township police, served warrants Friday at Smoke World and Vape in the 4800 block of McKnight Road and Powerful Smoke in the 7300 block of McKnight Road, authorities said.

615837023-1193797162930484-8768085753059495952-n.jpg
Investigators said the businesses were involved in a large-scale illegal marijuana sales operation.   Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police Department

Investigators said the businesses were involved in a large-scale illegal marijuana sales operation. Police reported seizing more than two kilograms of marijuana, thousands of illegal THC- and psilocybin-infused products, and more than $9,000 in cash from the two locations.

County police said they are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue