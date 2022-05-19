Ross Township sergeant cleared of misconduct files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ross Township police sergeant cleared of misconduct has filed a lawsuit against the township and police union.

Sergeant Joseph Serowik was accused of showing an inappropriate video of a child to officers not part of the investigation.

Another officer said what he did could have been a crime, but Serowik was never charged. He said his character and reputation have been destroyed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"The anger and the frustration of what they've done to me," Serowik said.

"It's rough, especially when you think fellow officers are supposed to back each other up," he added. "To have this happen to me, it's hurtful."

The 18-year veteran said it all started during a morning roll call on Jan. 26, when he spoke with other officers about an investigation into a juvenile student at North Hills High School recording himself performing a sex act and sending it to other students.

Serowik then took out his personal phone and showed the other officers the video. An officer told the chief that what he did could be a crime.

"I'm trying to figure out why they would do this," Serowik said.

He was never charged with a crime, but his name was leaked to the public.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and another internal investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing and determined he did not violate any laws.

He feels the damage was already done.

"My name has been dragged through the mud," Serowik said.

His attorney, who has not filed a complaint yet, said they are seeking damages.

"This good, decent cop has suffered at the hands of his police union," attorney Bill Labovitz said. "The emotional harm that this has caused him, the counseling, the medical treatment, the drugs he's taking."

Since mid-February, the sergeant has been using sick time and plans to return to work on June 1.

"These were all accusations made to make me look bad, and I've done nothing wrong," Serowik said. "Hopefully, the community knows that."

KDKA-TV reached out to the township's solicitor and he said they don't comment on pending litigation. The lawyer for the police union did not return KDKA-TV's calls.