Ross Township police K-9 Cezar retires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police dog is retiring after nearly 10 years of service.
Ross Township police K-9 Cezar is retiring after nine years with the department, which announced the news on Friday.
"K9 Cezar spent his years partnered with K9 Officer Pete Chuberko. Officer Chuberko has been a K9 Handler here in Ross for 17 years," a Facebook post says. "K9 Cezar will enjoy his retirement sleeping on the sofa at home and getting to play with his stuffed animal collection all day!"
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.