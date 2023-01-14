Ross Township police K-9 Cezar retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police dog is retiring after nearly 10 years of service.

Ross Township police K-9 Cezar is retiring after nine years with the department, which announced the news on Friday.

"K9 Cezar spent his years partnered with K9 Officer Pete Chuberko. Officer Chuberko has been a K9 Handler here in Ross for 17 years," a Facebook post says. "K9 Cezar will enjoy his retirement sleeping on the sofa at home and getting to play with his stuffed animal collection all day!"