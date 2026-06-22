Video shows Pittsburgh-area officer catching panicked fawn: "Fearlessness of a FIFA World Cup Goaltender"

Body cam footage shows a Ross Township police officer catching a panicked fawn that was trapped after falling over a retaining wall.

The Ross Township Police Department shared the video on Facebook on Monday, applauding Sergeant Chuberko and Officer Roy for rescuing the deer.

Police said the fawn had gone over the side of a retaining wall at the high school. The video shows the panicked deer backing itself into a corner, slamming itself against the building and retaining wall. Crying, the deer makes a break for it, scampering past Sergeant Chuberko and right into the arms of Officer Roy.

Body cam footage shows a Ross Township police officer catching a panicked fawn that had gotten trapped after going over a retaining wall. (Photo: Ross Township Police Department/Facebook)

The fawn jumps at Officer Roy, who scoops the baby deer up, catching it in the crook of his arm.

"Nathan, you're the man," Sergeant Chuberko says as onlookers cheer.

"Officer Roy showed the agility, sharp reflexes, and fearlessness of a FIFA World Cup Goaltender with this save!!" the Ross Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video has been viewed on Facebook more than 20,000 times, racking up hundreds of likes. Commenters commended Officer Roy's catch, with one person writing, "he must have kids."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says this is the time of year when humans encounter newborn and young wildlife. If you find baby wildlife that appears to be abandoned, it's most likely that their parents are off foraging for food and they'll return. Unless the wildlife is clearly in distress like this fawn, it's best to leave it alone, the Game Commission says.