As Ross Park Mall adds an international fashion retailer, it continues to buck the trend of dying malls

An internationally renowned fashion outlet is coming to Pittsburgh in 2028.

This week, Ross Park Mall announced that Zara will open inside the mall as part of the next phase of the mall's transformation.

"Ross Park Mall's continued evolution reflects both the strength of the Pittsburgh market and our long-term commitment to delivering the region's most compelling shopping and lifestyle destination," said Tom Zervas, Simon director of leasing - the company that owns the mall. "The arrival of Zara, a globally recognized, in-demand brand, represents a major milestone in that strategy."

Zara has become known for being ahead of the trends and constantly refreshing its merchandise, and will offer options for men, women, and children.

Ross Park Mall described the future tenant as bringing a "modern, immersive retail environment" to the mall.

Ross Park Mall continues to thrive amid declining interest in malls

In 2025, KDKA-TV Investigator Andy Sheehan took a look into how Ross Park Mall continues to thrive amid threats from online shopping and disappearing customers.

Throughout the Pittsburgh region, places like Monroeville Mall and Pittsburgh Mills have shed tenants, closed, or, in the case of Century III Mall, were torn down.

Amid all of that, Ross Park Mall bucked the trend.

"We're evidence that malls are doing well. They're surviving. They're thriving. People are coming here in droves," said Shema Krinsky with the Ross Park Mall.

Part of the reason for that is the mall aims to be more than just a place to shop, but an experience, with places like Dick's House of Sport and different restaurants.

"That is exactly the model. That's what these are going to start to turn into, is truly a mixed-use environment," said Bernstein-Burkley real estate attorney Kirk Burkley.

The Disney Store returns to Pittsburgh at Ross Park Mall

In May, Disney fans got a hit of nostalgia as The Disney Store returned to its original home in Pittsburgh, Ross Park Mall.

When it opened, signage outside the store said it was only returning for a limited time, but there was no word on how long the store would remain open.

"Then who knows, potentially, they may open up stores long-term," Krinsky said.

A check of the Disney website on Thursday morning showed that The Disney Store at Ross Park Mall remains open.

Yet another example of how amid dying malls, Ross Park continues to thrive.