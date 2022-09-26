Rosh Hashanah begins this evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy new year to our Jewish friends and neighbors as Rosh Hashanah gets underway.

The annual holiday began at sunset tonight.

"It's a time for people in the community, for neighbors to connect with the Jewish community to really think about, 'How did I do last year, and how am I going to do this year? And what am I looking at in order to be the better me that I can be?'" rabbi Ron Symons said. Symons works for the JCC Center for Loving Kindness and Civic Engagement.

The holiday is two days and marks the beginning of the holiest period of the Jewish year which lasts for ten days until Yom Kippur, the day of atonement.