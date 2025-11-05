2 hospitalized after car rolls into creek off Route 30 in Westmoreland County

Two people were taken to the hospital after their car went off an off-ramp in Southwest Greensburg and rolled over into a heavily wooded area near Route 30.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, fire crews from in and around Southwest Greensburg responded to the on/off ramp that connects Route 30 East to Route 119. When they arrived, they found a rolled-over vehicle that was not only into a heavily wooded area but also into a small creek at the foot of the embankment.

Two people were in the vehicle that went off the road, but it is not yet known how or why the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and made its way into the woods.

Fire crews used saws to cut their way to the vehicle through the thick brush and then used a system of ropes and baskets to pull the two people to safety.

The two were evaluated by EMS and then quickly taken by helicopter to local hospitals, where, according to a 911 Facebook post, at least one of them is in critical condition.

KDKA reached out to state police to see who was in that vehicle and how it ended up off the road, but we did not hear back.