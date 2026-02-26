Rodent infestation closes Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Greensburg

The Ollie's Bargain Outlet store in Greensburg has temporarily closed after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found a rodent infestation this week.

According to the report, a food facility inspection on Feb. 24 found evidence of "rodent activity in multiple areas of the store. Excess droppings and urine noted."

Customers were seen showing up all day Wednesday, only to find the doors locked.

"I was out for a walk, and just thought I'd stop by, and I saw that they were closed. I was a little surprised," Mike Todaro said.

Video shared with KDKA-TV by an Ollie's customer showed mice inside the store in a box where bags of potato chips were stored on a shelf.

"Did you see it?" someone in the video could be heard asking.

Another customer can then be heard saying, "Yes. Oh my gosh, it's right there."

KDKA-TV has learned this isn't the first time the store has faced this issue. An inspection report in August 2025 shows the store was in violation after inspectors found rodents in the birdseed area.

The state Department of Agriculture stated in its most recent report that the store must remain closed until all pests are eliminated and the facility is cleaned.

"I hope they get it all worked out," Todaro said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Ollie's for comment, but did not hear back as of Wednesday evening.