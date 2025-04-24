Rockaway Pizzeria opening new Regent Square location after moving from White Oak

Rockaway Pizzeria is ready to open its doors at its new location in Regent Square after moving from White Oak.

The new shop located along S. Braddock Avenue will be opening its doors at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 2.

Rockaway owner Josh Sickels closed his White Oak location back in the fall and has been preparing for the last several months to relocate and reopen at the new location that's closer to Pittsburgh.

Sickels told the Post-Gazette that he's used the last few months while Rockaway was in the process of moving to take a pizza-focused road trip, experiment with some new ideas, and reshape his approach to how he makes pizza.

During that pizza-focused road trip, Sickels traveled to New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut to garner some inspiration for new ideas he can roll out at the new Regent Square location.

Rockaway was one of several pizza places throughout the Pittsburgh area that were visited by Dave Portnoy, who was doing video reviews for his One Bite series on YouTube.

Along with A Slice of New York and Pizza Lupo, Rockaway received a very high score of 8.2 during Portnoy's visit.

In addition to their renowned pizza, Rockaway will be offering a limited selection of hoagies at the new location.

When the new Regent Square location opens next Friday, it's going to be first come, first served and eventually phone ordering will be added into the mix.