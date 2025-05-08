Watch CBS News
Villanova alumnus Cardinal Robert Prevost elected first American pope

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Villanova University graduate, has been chosen as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics and will succeed Pope Francis. Prevost chose Leo XIV as his papal name, and he is the first pope born in the United States.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955, Pope Leo XIV graduated from Villanova with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1977. The pope is a member of the Augustinian religious order and was elected the top leader of the order twice.

In an article about Prevost's selection as a cardinal, the former head of the Augustinian Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, referred to him as "our brother Bob."

Augustinians are followers of St. Augustine, a North African monk and bishop born in 354 AD, who was keenly aware of human nature and desires for community. The order says its members are "called to Restlessness," a quality seen as a "divine gift."

"Restlessness is that desire to be filled and fulfilled. We all have it. We try to ignore at times, but still it remains. We Augustinians believe that it can direct us to God," Augustinian Vocations of North America says on its website.

After Villanova, he studied at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago and was ordained as a priest in 1982.

Before he was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023, Prevost was named prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, an office that helps the pope make bishop appointments around the world.

The Chicago-born pontiff also spent two decades in Peru as an Augustinian missionary and later as the bishop of Chiclayo, Peru. He's also a citizen of Peru.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

