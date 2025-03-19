Robert Morris University partners with the Cleveland Cavaliers to host a basketball clinic

Robert Morris University's men's basketball team will take the floor Friday for its March Madness opener in Cleveland.

Today it was time for some youth basketball athletes to take the Colonials home court in a unified basketball clinic.

GameChanger, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosted the event.

For Johnathon Oaks, it's as if the court is a canvas.

"You get to bring everybody together," Oaks, a GameChanger Stay and Play Champion and Special Olympics athlete, said.

That's where his plan comes to fruition.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to get all the kids together and have some fun," Oaks said.

Oaks helped lead Thursday's clinic and it was one of unity.

"Remove the labels, remove the barriers and we're highlighting abilities, not disabilities," Andrew Fee, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said.

It's all happening as RMU men's basketball is prepping for Friday's March Madness first-round game in Cleveland.

"We had this planned for months so it's just weird serendipity that it ended up like that," Melanie Seiser, Vice President of Youth Sports and Community Development with the Cleveland Cavaliers, said.

It's while the Cleveland Cavaliers Academy was here today helping out.

"It's gonna be a lot of things like shooting and dribbling," Seiser said. "We'll do some defensive drills."

Cavs Academy has been doing things like this in Ohio for years.

"We had the opportunity to expand here in working with Pennsylvania," Seiser said.

With no NBA team in the Pittsburgh area the Cavs are filling that void.

"We're crossing state lines, but it's still so near and dear to us," Seiser said.

The athletes shot, dribbled, practiced and had fun Wednesday.

"We're all about fierce competition, but while you do that, experiencing joy," Fee said.

For Jonathan Oaks, it's a delight to see it all come together.

"I'm really excited everybody's here," he said. "And I'm really excited that everybody's gonna get the chance to learn and play some basketball."

Fee said while it's the first time, these partners are doing this clinic and it won't be the last.