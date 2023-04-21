Roads near Lenape Technical School in Ford City to close this morning for staged mock crash
FORD CITY (KDKA) - Drivers who take their route past the Lenape Technical School in Ford City will need to find an alternate route this morning.
Police will be in the area conducting a mock crash.
It's intended to show students what could happen if they choose to drink and drive.
There will be a two-hour road closure that begins at 8 a.m. and it will be in the area of Chapin and Armstrong Avenues.
