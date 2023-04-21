Watch CBS News
Roads near Lenape Technical School in Ford City to close this morning for staged mock crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police in Ford City staging mock crash
FORD CITY (KDKA) - Drivers who take their route past the Lenape Technical School in Ford City will need to find an alternate route this morning. 

Police will be in the area conducting a mock crash. 

It's intended to show students what could happen if they choose to drink and drive.

There will be a two-hour road closure that begins at 8 a.m. and it will be in the area of Chapin and Armstrong Avenues. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 4:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

